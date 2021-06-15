Explosion in Colombian Army Brigade Leaves 36 Injured

The minister said that details of the explosion would be known in the next few hours.

The Colombian Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, confirmed on Tuesday that a car bomb explosion in the 30th Brigade of the National Army in the city of Cúcuta left 36 people wounded.

The questioned Colombian minister asserted that the material and intellectual perpetrators of the act would be captured, "those responsible will pay for this terrorist act with forcefulness, and we will not rest until we find them," he added.

Molano detailed that of the 36 injured, three people are seriously injured, "the rest of the victims have minor injuries," added the minister, who at the same time launched the hypothesis blaming the insurgency.

In his report, Molano stated that a white van entered with two people posing as public officials. Upon entering the facilities, the first explosion occurred at 15H05 (local time), and seven minutes later, the second explosion took place.

After learning of the explosion, members of the Attorney General's Office based in Norte de Santander were already at the scene with a specialized investigation team.

Minutes before, the Colombian president, Iván Duque, gave instructions for Molano to go to the place of the facts, "the minister is on his way to advance the investigations that allow clarifying this unfortunate situation," he said in the afternoon.