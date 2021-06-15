Venezuela and Red Cross Reach Agreement on Family Reunification

Venezuela and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday signed an agreement on the reunification of Venezuelan children and teenagers abroad with their relatives.

During the agreement signing, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza thanked ICRC's representation in the country for always showing its willingness to assist Venezuela in the most sensitive areas and the most vulnerable populations.

Arreaza stated that Venezuela's migration problems in recent years had been related to the geopolitical strategy implemented by external actors against the Bolivarian Government.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister expressed the Maduro administration's concern about a high number of Venezuelan children and teens abandoned in Colombia, some held in state centers.

"Venezuela signs agreement with ICRC to reunite children and adolescents abroad with their families in the country."

" Venezuela signs agreement with ICRC to reunite children and adolescents abroad with their families in the country."

"As there are no diplomatic ties with the administration of Iván Duque in Colombia, it is much more difficult to reunify children and teens with their relatives in Venezuela," Arreaza said.

In this regard, Arreaza praised ICRC's forthcoming support to help locate these children and guarantee their safe and speedy return to Venezuela.