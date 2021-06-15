Venezuela and Red Cross Reach Agreement on Family Reunification

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Venezuela and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday signed an agreement on the reunification of Venezuelan children and teenagers abroad with their relatives.
During the agreement signing, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza thanked ICRC's representation in the country for always showing its willingness to assist Venezuela in the most sensitive areas and the most vulnerable populations.