Colombia: 14 Miners Trapped in Gold Mine Rescued Alive

The workers were trapped about 180 meters deep in the Fogaje mine, located in the village of Pueblito Mejia, Bolivar Department.

Colombia's National Mining Agency (ANM) Wednesday reported that the 14 miners who had been trapped by a collapse in a gold mine in the department of Bolivar were rescued safe and sound.

"After several hours of work by rescue agencies, "the miners could return to their homes alive," Barranco de Loba mayor Manuel Ramos informed.

The mine collapse because of the heavy rains that affected the territory in the last few days.

Mineros quedan atrapados tras derrumbe en Bolívar, Colombia https://t.co/N5l5KfmMcH pic.twitter.com/L9sGzSlIUB — Valeria Piña (@Pine_upple) November 12, 2020

Miners trapped after collapse in Bolivar, Colombia.

A Unified Command Post was established in the municipality to evaluate the situation and rescue the workers. Shortly after, the ANM announced that the rescue was successful.

This collapse comes three weeks after a similar emergency occurred in a coal mine in Tuta, Boyaca Department.

Three miners were trapped over 160 meters below ground for several days until they were rescued.