Colombia: 3 Killed in New Massacre Reported in Cauca

The massacre occurred in the same location as another one from April 29th, in the village of El Vado, Mojarras, in the rural area of the municipality of Mercaderes.

Indepaz reported this Saturday the new massacre, which already adds up to 70 in 2020 in the Andean nation.

Two women and a man were killed in a rural area of the municipality of Mercaderes, department of Cauca, in southwestern Colombia, where six months ago they killed community leader Alvaro Daza and three of his relatives.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) reported this Saturday the new massacre, which makes this the 70th massacre to date during this year alone in Colombia. A joint commission went to the site to carry out urgent inspections of the scene and the bodies.

The mayor of Mercaderes, Fernando Díaz Salamanca, confirmed that the relevant judicial bodies went to the place of the massacre to start the corresponding investigations.

Nueva masacre en el Cauca. Esta vez en Mercaderes, dos mujeres y un hombre fueron asesinados en el mismo sitio donde meses atrás asesinaron al líder Álvaro Daza y tres de sus familiares (29 de abril).



Con esta ya suman 70 masacres en el 2020.@IvanDuque@ComisionadoPaz@CIDH — �� �� �� �� �� �� ​�� (@Indepaz) October 31, 2020

