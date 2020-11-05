Colombia: Commitment Reached To Meet 2016 Peace Accords

Former guerrilla fighters and Colombian authorities met to address violations of the Peace Deal, following weeks of denunciation over the unlawful killings of ex-combatants.

Representatives from the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) announced on Wednesday that six commitments were reached with Colombian authorities in order to observe the fulfillment of the 2016 Peace Accord.

The announcement comes after several violations of the peace agreement voiced by former combatants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC-EP) who have staged a march in Defense of Life and Peace in Bogota.

Among the agreed points stand out a dialogue with President Ivan Duque to analyze the advances in security issues, land distribution, guarantees for non-violence against the signatories and their reincorporation, and the integral fulfillment of the peace deal.

Secondary understandings were also reached on the national and subnational peace councils, the enhancement of protection schemes for local elections in 2022, and the dissemination of the progress made to counteract the stigmatization of the peace process.

Katherin Álvarez and her partner Jainer Córdoba Paz, a FARC former guerrilla, were killed yday in Valle del Cauca.



Jainer is 237th @PartidoFARC member killed since peace was signed 4 years ago.



It came as the FARC holds vigils across Colombia calling to end the violence. pic.twitter.com/bPeULM0YTq — Justice for Colombia (@JFColombia) November 5, 2020

So far this year, 236 demobilized members of the FARC were murdered, according to the Institute for Peace and Development Studies. The Attorney General's Office holds that 77 percent of these assassinations were conducted by organized criminal organizations.

After the signing of the final peace agreement between the government and the former FARC-EP guerrillas in November 2016, some 11,000 members and militants laid down their arms.

Some 3,400 of them were placed in Territorial Training and Reincorporation Spaces (ETCR) to develop productive projects as part of their process of reintegration into civilian life.