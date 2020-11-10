Colombia: Three People Killed by Armed Groups in Antioquia

Three people were killed in the middle of an armed attack in the Palermo district of Thames, Southwest Antioquia, Colombia.

The events occurred at about 17h30 local time on Monday in the La Ramada neighborhood, according to local authorities.

Men on motorcycles shot two people while a stray bullet hit another man, a local resident who was in his home. He died immediately.

This man was identified as Luis Parra, 65, while the other two victims are only known to be approximately 23 and 20 years old.

See? There's been 3 massacres here in Colombia, 1 of those were 5 afroColombian children on the age 14-15 killed by the police with machetes but nobody cares because it didn't happened in the USA and we are just a 3rd world country. pic.twitter.com/GQ2EpdDV1K — Ingrid �� 1209 (@Minhotssi21) August 17, 2020

The main hypothesis is that the attack would be related to the local sale of drugs in that town.

Once the violent incident was known, Colonel Jorge Cabra, commander of the Antioquia Police, went to the place to advance the urgent acts.

"Troops from the Army and the Police of Antioquia are carrying out military and police operations in the area in order to find the whereabouts of those responsible and protect the population," Officer Juan Ramirez reported.