News > Colombia

Colombia: Three People Killed by Armed Groups in Antioquia
    A cross in the valley where five young people were killed on August 11 in Cali, Colombia. | Photo: EFE

Published 10 November 2020 (6 hours 30 minutes ago)
A 65-year-old man died from a stray bullet during the attack.

Three people were killed in the middle of an armed attack in the Palermo district of Thames, Southwest Antioquia, Colombia.

The events occurred at about 17h30 local time on Monday in the La Ramada neighborhood, according to local authorities.

Men on motorcycles shot two people while a stray bullet hit another man, a local resident who was in his home. He died immediately.

This man was identified as Luis Parra, 65, while the other two victims are only known to be approximately 23 and 20 years old.

The main hypothesis is that the attack would be related to the local sale of drugs in that town.

Once the violent incident was known, Colonel Jorge Cabra, commander of the Antioquia Police, went to the place to advance the urgent acts.

"Troops from the Army and the Police of Antioquia are carrying out military and police operations in the area in order to find the whereabouts of those responsible and protect the population," Officer Juan Ramirez reported.

by teleSUR/ age
