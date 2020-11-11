Colombia: Murders of Social Leaders Reach 251 So Far This Year

Cauca Department, with 84 assassinations, and Antioquia Department, with 26, recorded the highest number of unlawful killings.

Colombia's Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ) Observatory of Conflicts, Peace, and Human Rights reported that the number of social leaders' assassinations of had climbed to 251 deaths so far this year in the country.

The Report highlighted that the indigenous people are the sector most affected by the killings while noting that 90 of the victims were Indigenous people, 70 rural workers, 28 community leaders, 24 were civic leaders, and 8 union leaders, among others.

Meanwhile, 71 massacres have occurred this year, in which 282 people have been murdered.

Social activist Juana Perea has been murdered in Nuquí, western Colombia.



She worked in eco-tourism was a member of a hotel workers' union and publicly opposed a port development near protected zones.



More than 240 activists have been murdered in 2020, according to @Indepaz. pic.twitter.com/0g3Xp6fUCs — Justice for Colombia (@JFColombia) October 30, 2020

The report pointed out that members of illegal armed groups and criminal organizations are responsible for the increase in violence in rural and urban areas of the country.

The Killings of social leaders have also occurred in the Departments of Nariño (25), Putumayo (17), Valle del Cauca (13), Norte de Santander (12), Huila (11), Cordoba (10), Choco (9), and Bolivar (7).

Meanwhile, according to a report by the Conflict Analysis Resource Center (CERAC) political violence has increased by 80 percent since October.