Chinese FM: China-U.S. Relations Need to Improve

Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, remarked on Monday the need to bring China-U.S. relations to good terms.

The Foreign Minister stated that is fundamental the implementation of Key consensus reached by Chinese and U.S. presidents last November to improve China-U.S. relations.

Wang's remarks formed part of the 50th-anniversary commemoration of the issuance of the Shanghai Communique, which is a historical document that marks the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the U.S.

Wang pointed out the positive response from his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in November when President Xi Jinping set the framework to develop China-U.S. relations based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.



He also emphasized Biden's remarks, which express that the U.S. does not want confrontation with China. Biden denied that the U.S. was looking for a new Cold War or changing the current Chinese political system. He refused as well American support for Taiwan's independence. Biden stated that the revitalization of the U.S. alliances is not anti-China.

„China is willing to work with the United States on a G7-led global infrastructure plan and welcomes Washington to join its Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.“ pic.twitter.com/I0tMdZRCuH — Matt Davio (@MissTrade) February 28, 2022

Wang called upon the U.S. to foster their relations with China by adhering to the win-win China principle to strengthen the political foundation of their relations.

He qualified the important consensus reached by the two heads of state as a continuation of historical experience and a way for development and innovation.

Wang noted the responsibility to the world of both nations as significant countries. In this connection, he said that they should support one another to provide the international community with more public goods.