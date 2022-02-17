China: Systemic Racism Needs To Be Addressed in US

Spokesman Wang Wenbin noted that systemic racism is an issue deeply rooted in U.S. society.
He made reference to the China Initiative as a manifestation of anti-Asian movements gestated in the United States.
Wang alerted to the rise of hate crime cases against the Asian community in the North American country, which increased by 76% in 2022 according to survey results. A quarter of young Asians have been victim of racial discrimination and bullying, remarked Wang.
This week 8 people, including 6 Asian-American women, were murdered in Atlanta.
It's the latest horrifying incident of anti-Asian racism in the US. In the UK, hate crimes against East & Southeast Asians are up 300% during the pandemic.