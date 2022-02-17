    • Live
News > China

China: Systemic Racism Needs To Be Addressed in US

    Chinese FM spokesman Wang Wenbin calls on U.S. to address systemic racism. Feb. 17, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@AmbCina

Published 17 February 2022
Opinion

The United States should address the issue of systemic racial discrimination, stated a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday. 
 

 

Ethnic minorities' rights and interests need to be protected, including those of people of Asian descent. 

Spokesman Wang Wenbin noted that systemic racism is an issue deeply rooted in U.S. society. 

He made reference to the China Initiative as a manifestation of anti-Asian movements gestated in the United States. 

Wang alerted to the rise of hate crime cases against the Asian community in the North American country, which increased by 76% in 2022 according to survey results. A quarter of young Asians have been victim of racial discrimination and bullying, remarked Wang.    

Many Asian countries along with the international community worry about such alarming numbers, also expressed Wang. 

Concrete measures to combat the systemic racial discrimination problem are highly needed. 

Wang added that living free of violence and fear is a right everyone deserves to enjoy.   

