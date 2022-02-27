    • Live
China Claims That the US Is the Real Threat to the World

    Chinese diplomats have published a list of US military adventures in recent decades, arguing that US was the “real threat” to the world. Feb. 27, 2022. | Photo: Twitter @ferozwala

China denounced that more than 80 percent of recent international armed conflicts were started by the United States.

In the context of the special military operation that Russia deploys in Ukraine, the Chinese embassy in Moscow reminded on Saturday that the United States (U.S.) is “the real threat to the world”.

The Chinese representation denounced on its Twitter social network account that more than 80 percent of the armed conflicts registered since the middle of the last century to the beginning of the present century were started by the North American country.

"Of the 248 armed conflicts that occurred between the years 1945 and 2001 in 153 regions of the world, 201 were initiated by the U.S., accounting for 81 percent of the total number," the diplomatic legation listed.

"Never forget who is the real threat to the world," the Chinese embassy said. 

It said the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is to "blame for the current tensions around Ukraine" as it poured fuel on the flame, "while accusing others of not doing their best to put out the fire.

Last Friday, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasili Nebenzia, in the framework of a debate within the Security Council, asked his U.S. counterpart, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, not to give moral lessons on "invasions". 

"It is certainly difficult for us to compete with the United States in terms of the number of invasions of our neighbors," he said. "I will refrain from listing the aggressions that the United States has committed in its history. But does it have to give us moral lessons?" he exhorted.

by teleSUR/capc-BGF
