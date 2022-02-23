Boosting US-China Relationship Necessary

International community officials presented their views on the U.S. and Chinese economies, at the China General Chamber of Commerce Lunar New Year of the Tiger Gala.

Business leaders, diplomats and officials addressing relations between U.S. and China highlighted the paramount importance of boosting closer economic cooperation between both nations since they are the world's two largest economies.

Qin Gang, Chinese Ambassador to the United States, remarked that China and U.S. have highly complementary economic structures and broad common interests. He emphasized that win-win cooperation is the only right choice given their great potential for cooperation, especially in trade. The Chinese Ambassador also encouraged the business community to make the two nations rational trading partners.

Evan Greenberg, chief executive officer (CEO) of the insurance company Chubb Limited, stressed the interdependency between China and U.S. He recognized that two-way trade and investment between both nations are strategically important. Governments and private sectors of both sides should prioritize the boost of productive economic relations between the two countries, expressed Greenberg.

Guan Linhua, CEO at Surge Energy America, a production and exploration company based in Texas, argued that China and the U.S. enjoy great potential for cooperation in the energy sector. For her part, New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, said that it is necessary to work together to give people a better life.

Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg shares opening remarks introducing China’s Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang at the China General Chamber of Commerce Lunar New Year of the Tiger Gala @CGCCUSA pic.twitter.com/dtEavJE2l9 — Chubb (@Chubb) February 23, 2022

Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, called for joining efforts to improve U.S.- China relations by fostering mutual understanding.

The officials agreed that the two countries should manage their differences using communication and dialogue.

Greenberg said this is an important matter for both the public and the private sector.