China: US' Human Rights Commitment Violation

On Monday, China labeled the illegal prison of Guantanamo as a stain in the commitment of law for the U.S.

China's government said, referring to the illegal military base of Guantanamo, in Cuba, that such prison is considered as a stain in the commitment of the U.S. in the protection of the law, as many reports noted the violation of Human rights.

The Chinese Council of State (cabinet) stated that this prison has been the stage of many torture scandals and arbitrary detentions recorded without trial, alongside ill-treatment, which represents international human rights laws violations.

The cabinet remarked a recent communiqué issued by a group of independent experts of the UN Human Rights Council, which denounced the existence of the U.S. military base used as a prison in Guantanamo, Cuba, in the territory illegally occupied.

The Chinese document also condemned that Washington has abused force and sanctions, has infringed sovereignty in other countries, and left civilian casualties in the attempt of pursuing hegemonism, unilateralism, and interventionism. “America’s war on terror has killed millions of people. Since the 21st century, the U.S. has launched a series of global foreign military operations in the name of counterterrorism, resulting in nearly one million deaths,” the statement noted.

China issues report on US human rights violations



The report said human rights situation in US, which has notorious records, worsened in 2021. Its political manipulation led to a sharp surge in COVID-19 deaths while shooting deaths hit a new record.https://t.co/DcD2ruGbnk pic.twitter.com/kU4AduMxgK — Chinese Embassy in Switzerland (@ChinaEmbinCH) February 28, 2022

The document highlighted that in Afghanistan, 20 years of military operation have resulted in 174 000 death, including more than 30 000 civilians, and more than 60 000 wounded. The document referred also to the increasing ethnic discrimination against minority groups and the consequent increase in the economic and racial gap.

It also disapproves of the U.S. policy of separating migrant children from their families because it seriously endangered their lives, dignity, freedom, and other human rights of migrants.