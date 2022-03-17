China: Solution to Ukraine’s Conflict Is in NATO and US’ Hands

According to the Chinese FM spokesperson, the solution to the Ukrainian military conflict is up to NATO and the U.S.

On Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian remarked that the U.S. and NATO are essential parties in the solution for the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine.

The spokesperson exposed China's hope on the U.S. to stand on the side of peace and justice with most developing countries in the world, for reaching a peaceful solution in the European crisis.

Zhao underlined China's role in promoting peace talks and making efforts to give solutions to the crisis peacefully. He said that the Asian country will continue to stand with a constructive position in the matter.

He noted that the parties initiators of the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, should reflect on their position about it, assume their responsibility on the matter, and take measures that de-escalate tension on the problem.

#China supports all efforts that will help de-escalate tensions and reach a political settlement in #Ukraine, and China is ready to make its contribution to help the country overcome the humanitarian crisis, Chinese FM spokesperson @zlj517 said on Thu. https://t.co/vQUWdct165 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 17, 2022

According to Zhao, NATO's expansion eastward is directly connected to the ongoing conflict between both European countries, exposing that the key to solving the Ukraine conflict lies in the hands of the U.S. and NATO.

The spokesperson reiterated China's fair and objective position on the Ukraine problematic situation, adding that the countries that should really "feel uncomfortable" are those that think they have won the Cold War and can dominate the world, without any consideration of others' concerns.