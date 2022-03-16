Assertions that China Supports War Are Disinformation: Qin

"China's position is objective and impartial... The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, must be respected," the Chinese ambassador stressed.

In an opinion piece appearing on Tuesday in The Washington Post, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, mentioned that his country did not know in advance about Russia's plan for a military operation against Ukraine, nor did Beijing support it.

"Let me say this responsibly: assertions that China knew about, acquiesced to or tacitly supported this war are purely disinformation. All these claims serve only the purpose of shifting blame to and slinging mud at China," he said, noting that there were over 6,000 Chinese citizens in Ukraine and that China is the biggest trading partner of Ukraine.

"China's position is objective and impartial. The purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter must be fully observed; the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, must be respected; the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously; and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported."

Regarding threats from some U.S. officials about sanctioning Chinese entities and businesses in a scenario -- purported by Washington -- where China provides assistance to Russia, Qin said the threats are unacceptable.

Why is the US addicted to war?



Why does the military budget increase every year, even though we spend more on the military than the next 11 countries combined?



BT's @KeiPritsker breaks down the how the weapons industry controls US foreign policy. pic.twitter.com/cwIJFjcFo1 — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) August 19, 2021

"Neither war nor sanctions can deliver peace. Wielding the baton of sanctions at Chinese companies while seeking China's support and cooperation simply won't work," he said and denounced those who have been trying to link the Ukraine crisis with the Taiwan question, saying doing so "is a mistake" and the two are totally different things.

"Ukraine is a sovereign state, while Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory. The Taiwan question is a Chinese internal affair. It does not make sense for people to emphasize the principle of sovereignty on Ukraine while hurting China's sovereignty and territorial integrity on Taiwan," Qin said.

Qin also highlighted China's efforts to push for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and prevent a humanitarian crisis induced by the conflict. The long-term peace and stability of Europe, the veteran diplomat said, "relies on the principle of indivisible security," adding that China, whose ultimate purpose in the ongoing crisis is to seek an end to the war and support regional and global stability, "will continue to coordinate real efforts to achieve lasting peace.”