US Uneasy About China-Russia Alignment in Ukraine

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concern over China's alignment with Russia during a meeting held Monday in Rome, Italy, with the head of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Yang Jiechi.

Moreover, Sullivan threatened Beijing with international isolation and further sanctions, should it lean towards Russia in its military operation in Ukraine.

According to a statement released by the White House, both authorities addressed different issues of bilateral relations and bet on maintaining "open lines of communication" between both nations.

The meeting took place as several media outlets, including the Financial Times and The New York Times, citing U.S. sources, indicated on Sunday that Russia had asked China for military equipment for its operation in Ukraine, adding that Moscow had also urged the Chinese government for additional economic assistance to counter the blow to the Russian economy from the wave of sanctions by the U.S. and its allies.

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian dismissed the reports, saying that the U.S. is only maliciously trying to misrepresent reality. Russia also denied the reports and pointed out that it has sufficient military resources to fulfill all its objectives in Ukraine.

Since February 24, when the Russian operation in Ukraine began, the Chinese government has shown its readiness to play a constructive role in advancing peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.