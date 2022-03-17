'Victories of Anti-Fascist War Should Be Respected': China

"Some political forces in Japan have been using the Ukraine issue recently as a pretext to deliberately play up external threats and fish for stronger military forces," Zhao warned.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the victorious outcomes of the World Anti-Fascist War should be earnestly respected and upheld, and urged Japan to remain committed to peaceful development.

He made the remarks in response to recent comments by Japanese rime minister regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including remarks about revising its National Security Strategy to comprehensively strengthen Japan's defense capability.

On the Ukraine issue, Zhao said that China has been making positive efforts to de-escalate the situation, and is committed to promoting peace talks and proposing its initiative to resolve the current crisis.

"Our position is objective, fair, constructive and beyond reproach," the Chinese spokesperson said, adding that due to the militarist aggression in Japan's modern history, its moves in the military and security fields have always been followed closely by its Asian neighbors and the international community.

"We have noted that some political forces in Japan have been using the Ukraine issue recently as a pretext to deliberately play up external threats and fish for stronger military forces and capability," Zhao said.

The victorious outcomes of the World Anti-Fascist War should be earnestly respected and upheld, Zhao said, adding that the Japanese Japanese should remember their past.

"The Japanese side should deeply reflect on history, draw lessons from the past, respect the security concerns of its Asian neighbors, stay committed to peaceful development, and do more things that benefit regional peace and stability instead of the opposite," he stressed.