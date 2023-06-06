China Inaugurates Embassy in Honduras

These countries have accelerated coordination and cooperation in fields such as economy, trade, agriculture, science, technology, culture, education, and media.

On Monday, China officially inaugurated its embassy in Honduras, following the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on March 26.

Yu Bo, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Honduras, said at the inauguration ceremony that Honduras seized the historic opportunity to make the important decision to recognize the one-China principle.

With this decision, Honduras became the 182nd country to establish diplomatic relations with China, Yu said, adding that "the one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a widely recognized norm of international relations."

Less than three months after the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras, the two countries have accelerated coordination and cooperation in fields such as economy, trade, agriculture, science and technology, culture, education and media.

China Review News: "The American Institute in Taiwan said that while Honduras’ severing of ties was a sovereign decision, China often makes promises in exchange for diplomatic recognition that ultimately remain unfulfilled. They added that “We strongly encourage all countries to… pic.twitter.com/MruAZiCjPm — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) March 27, 2023

The Embassy of China in Honduras will do its best to fulfill the responsibility of being the window that opens relations between the two countries, the bridge that deepens bilateral cooperation and the link that connects the two peoples, he said.

Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina, who jointly inaugurated the opening of the embassy, congratulated the inauguration and emphasized that the decision to establish diplomatic relations with China was an independent choice made by Honduras.

Honduras looks forward to jointly promoting trade cooperation with China to improve infrastructure, contribute to the well-being of the Honduran people and foster social prosperity, said Reina.