Honduran Deputy Foreign Minister Antonio Garcia announced Monday that the Honduran government granted Taiwan a 30-day deadline to close its embassy in Tegucigalpa.

According to the deputy minister in statements to Honduran TV Channel 5, "diplomatically leaving a country in 30 days is not something unreasonable."

Expressing his gratitude to Taiwan, the diplomat said that the administration of President Xioma Castro will lend its full support for the closure of the Taiwan diplomatic mission in Tegucigalpa.

The measure followed the Central American country's decision to establish diplomatic relations with China. On March 14, the Honduran president instructed Foreign Minister Enrique Reina to take the relevant steps to establish official ties with Beijing.

Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang signed the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Relations between the two countries in Beijing on Sunday.



