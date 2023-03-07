Nine People Dead in Comayagua, Honduras

Eight bodies were found at the scene, the ninth deceased was reported from hospital.

Nine people were killed in a violent act on Monday in the village of El Portillo de La Mora, Comayagua, central Honduras.

According to National Police spokesman Miguel Martinez, the victims were driving a black Toyota pick-up on their way up the La Mora mountain when they were ambushed and shot at.

Eight bodies were found at the scene: five in the rear of the car, two in the cab and one on the side of the vehicle. A ninth was reported dead while being treated at the hospital shortly thereafter.

Sub-inspector Norman Velásquez, regional spokesman for the National Police, said that the violent incident occurred at 7:30 pm.

�� #��́������������������ || La Policía Nacional ofrece recompensa de L.300 MIL LEMPIRAS a quien dé información de los hechores de masacre suscitada en El Portillo de la Mora, Comayagua. pic.twitter.com/Qq94Fl4e4H — ConfidencialHonduras (@ConfidencialHN) March 8, 2023

The National Police offers a reward of L.300 THOUSAND LEMPIRAS to anyone who gives information about the perpetrators of the massacre that took place in El Portillo de la Mora, Comayagua.

According to preliminary information, all the victims are members of the same family, although it is not yet possible to confirm this, said Velásquez.

The causes of the multiple crime are still unknown. Velásquez said that the National Police is working to find the whereabouts of the person or persons responsible for the crime in coordination with other departments.

Last Saturday, seven people were shot dead in the city of Comayagüela, among them a minor. Monday's massacre is the second in the country in just 48 hours.