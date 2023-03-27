Honduras Restores Diplomatic Ties With China

"No country can ignore China's status and role as a major country in terms of economy, finance and trade," Attorney General Manuel Diaz said.

On Sunday, Foreign Affairs Ministers Eduardo Reina (Honduras) and Qin Gang (China) participated in a ceremony in Beijing whereby both countries restored diplomatic relations.

Rodolfo Pastor de Maria, the secretary of the Honduran presidency, said that it was a great honor to witness the establishment of bilateral ties, which would open an important door of opportunity for Honduras and help the country diversify its international relations.

The establishment of China-Honduras diplomatic relations is an independent and courageous historic decision, and no country can ignore China's status and role as a major country in terms of economy, finance and trade, Attorney General Manuel Diaz said.

China's economy has achieved solid growth, and products made in China have been shipped to the world, Education Minister Daniel Sponda said, adding that the establishment of diplomatic ties with China is conducive his country's development of digital skills in education.

Honduras’ leftist President Xiomara Castro has officially recognized China.



Now only 12 UN member states have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan separatists. (These have a combined population of less than 39 million, or 0.49% of the planet)https://t.co/P9MNLJWPGR — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) March 26, 2023

Customs Administration Director Fausto Calix said that Honduras has made the decision as a sovereign country and it must be respected by the international community and China, as a major country in the world, will bring great opportunities to the development of Honduras.

Armando Vidal, who has been in the tourism industry for over 20 years, is ready to welcome Chinese tourists to visit the local scenic splendours and hospitable Hondurans.

Armando Enamorado, former president of the Metropolitan University of Honduras, voiced hope that the establishment of diplomatic ties will bring more Chinese technological achievements to his country so that Honduras can better leverage China's digital technology and other experiences to enhance the competitiveness of local students.