China Denounces US Pressure on Ukraine

China denounces Washington's pressure on other countries to adopt their own stance on different political issues, such as the current Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The complaint was made by Zhao Lijian, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, through the publication of a cartoon in which a hand with a gun painted in the colors of the U.S. flag is seen pointing at a human figure under the phrase take my side.

The United States and its allies have been pressing China to define whose side it is on regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, arguing that neutrality is not an option, said the official.

In this regard, Zhao slammed Washington's foreign policy of resorting to thinly veiled threats that actually mean that everyone must align their stance with the U.S. one.

The White House, for its part, said that Washington would influence Beijing if it decided to abstain from the sanctions imposed by Western countries against Moscow as punishment for the military operation it has been carrying out since February 24 on Ukrainian territory.

"Take (my) side!"



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian posted a cartoon on Twitter mocking US "requests" to take sides https://t.co/Dq0UK68DqA #vicktop55 pic.twitter.com/qeFrQGEdiP — Victor (@Vick_top55) April 3, 2022

In late February, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following Russia's breach of the Minsk Agreement and Russia's eventual recognition of the sovereignty of the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics. Russia's move was prompted by a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass region, which was facing increasing shelling by Ukrainian military troops.

The West and its allies around the world have been imposing a large number of illegal sanctions against Moscow as punishment for its special military operation in Ukraine. Russia has faced a freeze on its assets and a ban on many of its exports.