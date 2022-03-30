China: New Directions on Soldiers’ Management

Chinese President Xi Jinping approved the establishment of new regulations on managing People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers, issued by the Central Military Commission (CMC).

The CMC issued new regulations for non-commissioned officers and conscripts, which alongside several supporting documents, are intended to improve the professionalism and the stability of the non-commissioned officers.

According to the military authorities, the directions will also allow the conscript officers to play a more fundamental role in developing China's military talent.

The decree issued by the CMC will boost the management of PLA soldiers by perfecting the recruitment, rank promotion, training, benefits, and demobilization system for non-commissioned officers and conscripts. According to the mandate's requirements would construct a high-quality military that follows the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

The authorities said that the new order would be effective from March 31.