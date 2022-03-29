China Brings Stability and Certainty to the World - Xi Jinping

In recent talks Chinese President Xi Jinping held with foreign leaders, he called for taking responsibility to bring more stability and certainty to a complicated and turbulent world, affirming that China is willing to work with all parties in the interest of supporting true multilateralism and ensuring international justice and fairness.

Xi Jinping said that China had played an essential role as a major country in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity amidst the difficult situation the world faces at this time with the global pandemic of COVID-19 and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The president said China firmly stands on the right side of history, encouraging and practicing multilateralism and protecting world peace and prosperity. Concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the president said that the countermeasures adopted by the country have paid off since China's mortality and hospitalization figures are considerably lower than the world average.

In this regard, he also said that China is the nation that provides the most significant number of vaccines to the world, as more than 120 countries have received about 2.1 billion doses of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine. Along these lines, he said China has been able to make great contributions to ensuring the stability of international supply chains as well as industrial chains, thanks to China's successful countermeasures against COVID-19.

Talking about the current crisis in Ukraine, Xi Jinping said that since the very beginning of the conflict, China has repeatedly called on all parties involved to cease hostilities by means of dialogues and negotiations to impede a humanitarian crisis.

Xi Jinping: "China's modernization is the one with a huge population in which all the people are prosperous, material and intellectual civilization coexist, human and nature stay in harmony, and a modernization that takes the path of peaceful development."



China suggested a solution to the conflict to put an end to the Cold War mentality to prevent the confrontation of the bloc and build a well-balanced, effective and long-term sustainable regional security framework to achieve lasting peace in Europe. The Asian country has proposed a six-point initiative to ease the crisis in Ukraine. The government has provided 79 000 dollars in humanitarian aid supplies to Ukraine and has committed to continue to deliver further assistance.

Xi Jinping said that in the face of China's efforts to ensure mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, the West remains attached to the obsolete Cold War mentality and seeks absolute security for itself at the expense of others, triggering confrontations, tensions, and wars in many parts of the world. He said China has always pushed its efforts to boost investment, jobs, and key infrastructure worldwide, unlike the West, which only exports war, destruction, and hate in the guise of democracy and human rights.

China has consistently advanced the high-quality cooperation of the Belt and Road initiative toward the mutual benefit and win-win results with the 180-member Belt and Road family. The country has introduced the Global Development Initiative and has steadily rallied international consensus to further global sustainable development.