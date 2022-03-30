China Warns of Consequences of Indiscriminate Sanctions

Economic blockades will only artificially exacerbate food shortages and price distortions across the world, Chinese ambassador Dai Bing pointed out.

On Tuesday, Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, warned that indiscriminate sanctions over the Ukraine conflict will bring about new humanitarian problems.

"The ever-escalating sweeping and indiscriminate sanctions have hit global energy, food, economics and trade, and financial markets, and will continue to do so, affecting the lives and livelihoods of the general public, and giving rise to new humanitarian problems," he told a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Right now, global food security is being seriously challenged, which warrants due attention. Sanctions and economic blockades will only artificially exacerbate food shortages and price distortions, further disrupt food production and food supply chain across the world, push up food prices, and put burdens on developing countries.

"We call for enhanced international coordination to stabilize food supply and food prices, refrain from unjustified export restrictions, keep the market working in a stable manner, and ensure global food security," Dai said.

As the conflict in Ukraine is persisting, effectively protecting civilian lives and meeting their humanitarian needs is a must. If the crisis continues and escalates, further damage is on its way, a situation not in the interests of any party. The most conclusive way toward a cease-fire to end hostilities is dialogue and negotiation, he said.

The international community should encourage and support continued direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine until a positive outcome is achieved and peace is restored. Security is indivisible. Seeking absolute security by pitting one bloc against another is the recipe for insecurity.

The United States, NATO and the EU should also engage in dialogue with Russia, accommodate the legitimate security concerns of all parties, and build a balanced, effective and sustainable regional security architecture, Dai pointed out.