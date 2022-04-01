China Calls On the UK To Stop Interference Policy in Hong Kong

Zhao Lijian, a Foreign Minister Spokesperson, said on Friday that Beijing denounced the UK government report on Hong Kong and called on the European country to stop its interference policy in Hong Kong's affairs and China's internal matters.

The spokesperson's announcement was made during a daily news briefing in response to a relevant question. In the latest six-monthly report, recently released by the UK, Britain's government criticized China's Hong Kong policy, especially the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

According to Zhao's statements, since Hong Kong territory returned to the motherland, the Chinese government is compromised to fully and faithfully implementing the policy of One Country, Two System, which allows Hong Kong citizens to administrate the country with a high degree of autonomy and to enjoy far more rights and freedoms in accordance with the law than they did before 1997.

"Since the implementation of the national security law, national security has been protected, the rule of law and justice has been upheld, and the legitimate rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents and foreign nationals in Hong Kong have been better protected," said the FM spokesperson. He added that the Central Government's support and the collective efforts of Hong Kong's communities would lead the city to evidence of lasting prosperity and stability. Its status as an international financial, shipping and trading center would be further consolidated.

Hong Kong on Friday rejected "unfounded and ridiculous allegations" after the UK government said China's national security law had "devastated" civil society, stifled political opposition and criminalised dissent — @AFP https://t.co/tFWAntnEZo — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) April 1, 2022

He told reporters that "any attack and smear against the national security law cannot hold back the trend of Hong Kong's transition from chaos to stability and prosperity." He said that UK's attempt to disrupt the Hong Kong population would never be accomplished. The Chinese spokesperson said that after Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the UK has no means and authority to supervise the country's affairs.

"The UK should face squarely the fact that Hong Kong has returned to the motherland for nearly 25 years, abandon the colonial mindset, respect China's sovereignty and unity, stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs and other internal affairs of China, and avoid making more troubles for China-UK relations," told Zhao.

He emphasized British remarks on the Sino-British Joint Declaration and passed judgment on Hong Kong affairs with the so-called semiannual report.