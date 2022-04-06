China Decries US Arms Sale to Taiwan

Faced with the proposed $95 million U.S. arms sale to Taiwan, China said it firmly opposes and decries such a plan.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the U.S. arms sale to Taiwan, a region of China, constitutes a serious violation of the one-China principle and the terms of the Three Joint Communiqués of China and the U.S., notably the one dated August 17, which stated that the reduction of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan would be conditional on China's commitment to peace in the Taiwan Strait.

The senior official also said that this matter seriously harms China's integrity, independence and security interests, noting that it disrupts the China-U.S. relationship along with peace and stability in the Strait of Taiwan.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency reportedly said Tuesday that the U.S. State Department had endorsed the sale, including training, planning, deployment, operation, maintenance and sustainment of the Patriot Air Defense System and related equipment.

Chinese FM spox Zhao Lijian claims the US' $95mn arms deal with Taiwan is a major encroachment on Beijing's sovereignty and security, and will endanger peace in the region.#Russia#China#Europe#Europa#USA#Taiwan pic.twitter.com/0MJr34odqJ

Lijian said that the United States must adhere to the one-China principle, which states that there is only one sovereign state under the name of China and that Taiwan is a part of China and to the terms of the Three Joint Communiqués, which played a crucial role for the United States and China in normalizing relations and developing de-escalation.

The Chinese spokesman urged the United States to repeal the plan and to stop both arms sales to Taiwan and its military ties with the region.

China will continue to take firm and resolute measures to defend its national sovereignty and security interests, Lijian said.