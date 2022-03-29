China: “Taiwan Independence” Can’t Be Covered by Pretexts

A Chinese FM spokesperson said that "Taiwan independence" is being covered by the U.S. pretext of "democracy."

Wang Wenbin, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, warned the U.S. that it could not keep supporting the "Taiwan independence" forces under the pretext of looking for democracy; the spokesperson noted that the attempts on containing China by using Taiwan matter have no future.

During the daily press briefing, Wang explained that the head of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), Damon Wilson, had recently visited Taiwan, answering a question made by one of the journalists. Both sides have agreed to make a conference of the so-called "World Movement for Democracy," which reportedly is scheduled for October.

Wang underlined that the NED has carried out disgraceful acts like permeating U.S. values, subverting other countries' regimes, and instigating anti-government movements, despite the organization's claims to be "non-official and non-profit." He considers the U.S. Congress and the White House liable for these movements. The spokesperson underscored that the organization had been used as a tool for the United States to intervene in others' internal affairs to serve its own interests because it has been cooperating with anti-government groups in many countries. He alluded that Wilson's visit was claiming that so-called "democracy" was the reason for the visit, but instead, he touted poisons encouraging division rather than effective prescriptions for democracy.

"We'd like to warn the United States emboldening the 'Taiwan independence' forces under the pretext of 'democracy' and the attempt to serve the strategy of using Taiwan to contain China has not, and will never get anywhere," Wang added.

The Spokespersonesperson warned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities that "democracy" is not the shield for "Taiwan independence" and can not be the "amulet" for the secessionists of "Taiwan independence."

He said that the DPP's political influences claiming democracy to cover the real intention of seeking independence would result in Taiwan's people getting into an abyss of disasters.