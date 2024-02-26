Israel’s Aggression Continues to Destroy Palestine

The genocide in the strip continues with a toll to date of 29,782 dead and 70.43 injured, not counting all the material damage.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, in the past 24 hours there have been 10 massacres in which 90 Palestinians have been killed and 164 injured and maimed.
On Monday, the Red Crescent also reported shelling in Abu Al-Ajen, where three people were killed and one injured.
Among the new crimes committed by the invader is the murder of two fishermen in the city of Khan Yunis.
Constant shelling was also reported in Al-Amal and in the vicinity of the Nasser medical complex, the Khan Yunis European Hospital and several houses in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
It must be borne in mind that thousands of people remain under rubble and do not have access to medical care due to Israeli blockades.
In addition, the world food programme warned of severe malnutrition in Gaza amid Israeli attacks.