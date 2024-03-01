ALBA-TCP Strongly Condemns New Israeli Attack in the Gaza Strip

Meanwhile, during a UNSC meeting, the U.S. blocked a statement calling for a condemnation of the Al Nabulsi massacre.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) condemned the massacre that Israel carried out on the morning of Thursday, February 29.

On that day, at least 104 Palestinians were killed and some 760 people were injured while waiting to receive food aid in the Al Nabulsi Roundabout area in Gaza City.

“The Bolivarian Alliance deeply regrets this new attack, which constitutes an unprecedented massacre and adds to the endless suffering to which the Palestinian people have been systematically subjected.

ALBA-TCP expresses its solidarity with the Palestinian people and demands the fulfillment of the United Nations resolutions for the establishment of the two States, in the pre-1967 borders,” it pointed out.

BREAKING| A truck, which was supposed to carry humanitarian aid, has been used to carry hundreds of dead bodies of murdered hungry people, who have been targeted by Israel's military while they were waiting for food at Al Nabulsi roundabout in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/lqkA46167h — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 29, 2024

“The Alliance reiterates its call to the international community to cease fire immediately in Gaza; to stop the genocide against the civilian population, which violates the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, international law, and international humanitarian law; and urges the accountability for such painful crimes against humanity,” the ALBA-TCP stated.

The US has blocked a statement, put forward by Algeria and backed by all UNSC's 15 members except the US, to the UN Security Council that would have condemned Israel for the killing of more than 100 Palestinians awaiting food aid in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, Washington blocked a statement, put forward by Algeria and backed by 14 countries, that called for a condemnation of the massacre that the Israeli occupation forces committed on the previous day.

"The U:S. claimed it is trying to verify the 'circumstances around how people died' to see if 'we can find some language that everyone can agree on'," Quds News Network reported.