Egypt and UAE: More Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza

The population of Gaza, under continuous bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces, is facing severe shortages of staple goods.

Egyptian military spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez announced Thursday the second airdrop of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by Egyptian and United Arab Emirates (UAE) military.

Several Egyptian and Emirati planes took off from Egypt's Al-Arish Airport in North Sinai province, following instructions from Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to maintain the airlift for the delivery of urgent aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Abdel-Hafez reported that the aid included large quantities of food, medicine and other essential supplies. It was airdropped over multiple sites in the northern Gaza Strip.

Joint humanitarian aid airdrops over Gaza conducted by Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, UAE, and France



Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and France jointly conducted an airdrop of humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, over Gaza on 27 February.

This aid operation follows Tuesday's airdrop by Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Qatar and France of 45 tons of humanitarian aid over northern and central Gaza.

The number of Palestinian civilians killed in the offensive unleashed by Israel against the Gaza Strip since last October 7 rose to 30,228, while the number of injured reached 71,377, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported.

In addition to the constant bombardment by the Zionist regime, ambulance and civil defense teams have been prevented from reaching the territory where thousands of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads.