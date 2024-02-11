Artists Claim Stop Palestine Genocide in Goya Awards

During the gala ceremony of the Goya awards, the most important of Spanish cinema, held this Saturday in the Spanish city of Valladolid, several Spanish artists demanded an end to the Israeli genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Before presenting the award for best original song, the Spanish actress Alba Flores, known for her role of Nairobi in Spanish crime drama television series 'Money Heist' said: "Good night and peace for Palestine, please". In the auditorium was the president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez.

She called the current moments dark "because 30,000 people have already been killed in Gaza. Sometimes it is hard to come to celebrate. It costs a lot," he said. He said that, despite this, it was important to use the space as a loudspeaker and reminder of this tragedy, so that the Spanish authorities think and act.

Watch: Spanish actress Alba Flores expresses solidarity with Palestine during the 2024 Goya Awards.



"Good night and peace to Palestine," she said to the audience. pic.twitter.com/zi8rV9tMO5 — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) February 11, 2024

The media that covered the event had previously warned that in his black suit, on his chest, Flores showed a watermelon-shaped sticker and the colors of the Palestinian flag, which could be read: "Stop the arms trade. Ceasefire now", claim that during the gala received applause from attendees and a significant reception through social networks.

The denunciation of the critical situation faced by millions of Palestinians after 127 days of Zionist siege and war crimes also had other moments, when singer Ana Belén, among other exponents, posed in front of the cameras with the same sticker.

The Palestinian cause was not the only one to become visible during the gala. Around 400 farmers and ranchers, who took part in their fifth day of protests on Saturday, gathered at the gates of the Fair of Shows, where the Goya were presented, and patented their claims there.

#Spanish actress #Alba_Flores calls for a ceasefire in #Gaza at Goya 2024: “In these dark times, with 30,000 dead, it is difficult to come and celebrate something. Hopefully things can be done from the Government of this country.” pic.twitter.com/qLuKbPalAa — Gaza Under Attack_���� (@Palestine001_) February 11, 2024

They confirmed that they have taken to the streets given the refusal of the government to listen to their demands, which are synthesized in opposition to the green policies imposed on them by the European Union, defense of fairer trade agreements and aid to face crises such as drought.

Other participants in the gala rejected sexual violence, alluding to the non-consensual kiss that the former football federative, Luis Rubiales, gave to player Jenni Hermoso during the last date of the women’s World Cup, in late August 2023.