COVID Positive Assange Is Put In 24-Hour Lockdown in Belmarsh

His wife, Stella Morris, has expressed serious concerns about Assange's health. "He is now locked in his cell for 24 hours a day."
According to Morris, Assange tested positive on Saturday after showing symptoms on Friday. Prison authorities have only given him paracetamol.
"I am obviously worried about him, and the next few days will be crucial for his overall health. He is now locked in his cell for 24 hours a day," Assange's wife told reporters Monday.
Held in the high-security "Category A" Belmarsh Prison in south London, Julian Assange is awaiting his second appeal against his extradition to the U.S.
Assange is appealing the British government's approval of his extradition to the U.S. in June to face charges related to the leak more than a decade ago of secret documents about the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The WikiLeaks founder, who faces charges that could land him in prison for life, is accused of hacking as 17 violations of the Espionage Act. If convicted, Assange could face up to 175 years in prison.
He has been imprisoned in Britain since 2019 after spending seven years under de facto house arrest at the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition.