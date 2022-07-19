AMLO Sends Letter to Biden Asking for Julian Assange's Freedom

"Assange did not cause anyone's death, he did not violate any human rights, and he exercised his freedom," Mexican President Lopez Obrador pointed out.

On Monday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) said that he had delivered a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden requesting the exoneration of Julian Assange.

"I left a letter with President Biden regarding Assange, explaining that he did not commit any serious crime," the Mexican president stated during his daily press conference.

"Assange did not cause anyone's death, he did not violate any human rights and he exercised his freedom," Lopez Obrador told journalists at the National Palace in Mexico City.

On July 12, the Mexican president met with Biden in Washington, where they discussed issues such as inflation, migration, and border security. Lopez Obrador said that the Mexican government has once again offered "protection" and "asylum" to the Australian, but is waiting for Biden's review of the case.

"Julian Assange is a threat to power because he exposes an illusion that we are generally being told to support. And that illusion is that we live in a democracy."—Brian Eno#DropTheCharges #FreeAssangeNOW pic.twitter.com/yoYMmHMiup — Bean�� (@SomersetBean) July 17, 2022

Assange remained in the Ecuadorian embassy in London from 2012 to 2019, when he was arrested at the request of the United States. Since then he has been held in Belmarsh prison, south of the British capital.

In June 2022, Britain authorized the extradition to the United States of Assange, who faces charges for revealing national defense information and up to 175 years in prison. On July 1, however, Assange appealed the order for his extradition to the United States.

The information revealed by WikiLeaks allowed the world to know about crimes committed by the Pentagon and U.S. agencies abroad, among which are the 2007 air attack in Baghdad, human rights violations in the war in Afghanistan, and the "dark" events of the Iraq war.