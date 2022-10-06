'Free Assange Human Chain' To Rock London on Saturday

His extradition will have a "chilling effect" and put all the world's journalists and media workers "at risk", the International Federation of Journalists said.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, human rights defenders will hold a “Human Chain” in front of the British Parliament to demand Julian Assange's freedom

This symbolic act will show the people's support for the founder of WikiLeaks, who represents a contemporary icon of free speech and press. The "human chain" event is expected to bring together at least 4,000 people in London.

On Saturday, human rights defenders will also demand the withdrawal of the charges against Assange through a rally near the Department of Justice in Washington DC.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) pointed out that his extradition will have "a chilling effect" and will put all the world's journalists and media workers at risk.

"The UK has no obligation to extradite Julian to USA, in fact it is required by its international obligations to stop this extradition." @StellaMoris1 statement after UK Court issued an order to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.pic.twitter.com/9SACo6TifN @telesurenglish — Pablo Navarrete (@pablo_telesur) April 20, 2022

IFJ President Dominique Pradalie urged journalists to express their support for the person who revealed the war crimes committed by the U.S. Army in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Oct. 8 is the day to mobilize and express solidarity to defend Assange's freedom, as well as everyone's right to know,” she said.

People around the world are holding rallies in solidarity, "including in Washington D.C., with a great line up of speakers like Ben & Jerry’s cofounder Ben Cohen, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges, EPA whistleblower Marsha Coleman-Adepayo, and CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou and more," the U.S.’s Assange Defense mentioned.