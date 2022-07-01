Julian Assange Appeals His Extradition to the US

Julian Assange appealed the extradition order to the U.S. to the High Court in London on Friday.

The Wikileaks founder met the deadline set to appeal the decision issued by the British Home Secretary, Priti Patel.

At the same time, the court in London communicated that it had formally received the notification of the accused.

Assange's wife, Stella Assange, referred to the dire consequences of the case for journalism and human rights in general. "We will fight until justice is done," she said.

The Australian journalist has been detained in Belmarsh high-security prison since April 2019, where he awaits the outcome of the legal process.

pic.twitter.com/UfN6j0q4iE — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) July 1, 2022

If extradited to the U.S., Assange would face a total of 18 criminal charges and could be sentenced to 175 years in prison for disclosing confidential documents on human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed by the U.S. in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The International Federation of Journalists has launched a campaign to demand Assange's release and at the same time express that "punishing him for exposing war crimes represents a threat to all journalists."

This Friday, multiple activists gathered in mobilization in front of the Home Office headquarters, after touring several points in London, to demand the revocation of the extradition order.