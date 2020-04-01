COVID-19: Bolivia Exceeds the Global Average Mortality Rate

The Bolivian ratio of deaths to infections is alarming, although the death toll is not high so far.

The coup-born government’s Health Minister Anibal Cruz indicated that Bolivia registered 115 COVID-19 confirmed cases and seven deaths until March 31.

So far, the Santa Cruz department has 64 infected people, 8 of whom were detected in the last 24 hours.

Cruz also mentioned that cases have been reported in La Paz (16), Potosi (4), Cochabamba (20), Oruro (8), Chuquisaca (1), Pando (1) and Tarija.

"Taking the data into account, the Coronavirus mortality rate reaches 6.5 percent in the country," local outlet El Deber explained, noting that the Bolivian average is above 4.7 percent, which is the world's average COVID- 19 mortality rate.

Over the last weeks, mismanagement of the health emergency has widened the population's rejection of Jeanine Añez, the self-proclaimed President harshly questioned by Bolivian health workers who have denounced the lack of supplies and conditions in public facilities.

��DENUNCIA: Hoy #Bolivia los pobres vendedores ambulantes sufriendo abuso de poder de la @Pol_Boliviana No AYUDAN solo causan caos y zozobra en la poblacion. La gente pobre está perdiendo todas sus libertades #AnezRenunciaAhora https://t.co/oVHBXpFUGj — Sherine Nile (@NileSherine) April 1, 2020

"Complaint: Today, Bolivia: the poor street vendors suffering abuse of power by the Bolivian police, which does not help but only causes chaos and capsizes in the population. Poor people are losing all their freedoms. Añez resign now!" The meme reads, "Total abuse. It is time for the Bolivian people to rise up."

Besides being fed by the effects of the expulsion of Cuban doctors, popular dissatisfaction has been increasing due to unfulfilled government promises​​​​​​​.

In this case, for example, is the periodic delivery of a food basket that the self-proclaimed President promised to 1.6 million poor households.

Arguing logistics problems whose resolution "would have taken us several days", however, Añez decided that this measure would only be delivered to poor families having the elderly, pregnant women, newborns, or the disabled.

Under the pretext of controlling the pandemic in public spaces, the police and military forces have taken abusive actions against street vendors, which has also increased the population's rejection of the U.S.-backed regime.