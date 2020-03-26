Bolivia: TSE Gives Possible Date for Presidential Elections

Electoral exercises will resume from the point where the process was stopped as soon as economic, political and social activities resume in the Andean nation.

Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced a possible date for the next presidential elections. The elections were supposed to be held on May 3, but were postponed due to the threat of Covid-19.

On its official Twitter profile, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal published a statement announcing the date of the elections between Sunday, June 7 and Sunday, September 6, 2020.

According to this institution, the solution respects the preventive measures given the health situation due to the virus and was politically impartial. It also claims to respect the democracy of the Bolivian people.

Because of the restrictions caused by the dispersion of the virus and the requests for social isolation, Salvador Romero, TSE president, organized virtual meetings.

"We are going to try to continue with the spirit of dialogue, we are going to look for dates of meetings that are in person, perhaps, but most probably they will be virtual, but we are going to continue building this consensus among all Bolivians to be able to define the date of the election. We are looking to arrange a date for the election that at the same time preserves and guarantees a clean and transparent election, and takes into account the need to preserve the health of all Bolivians," explained Romero.

For his part, the President of Deputies, Sergio Roque, explained that there are technical conditions for distance conferences and for each regional legislator to be able to intervene and vote.

After last year's coup d'état, new presidential elections were set for May 3. These were postponed because of the quarantine and other preventive measures against the virus.