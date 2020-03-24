Bolivian Regime Rejects Cuba's Offer to Help Fight Coronavirus

The presidential candidate has reported on Cuba's willingness to help the South American country facing the Covid-19's spread.

Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce and his campaign partner David Choquehuanca requested the de facto president Janine Áñez accept Cuba and China’s medical help to help stop Covid-19 from spreading in the Andean nation.

The representatives of the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) Party asked the right-wing president to accept the medicines and specialists from Cuba and China, which they call "friendly countries. This request was made in a video posted on their social networks.

"We are certain that the crisis will allow us to recover our spirit of solidarity. We are always in favor of life above any interest", Arce said. He also pointed out the need to give priority attention to the elderly and disabled.

Las bolivianos siempre hemos sido solidarios. Unidos,sin discriminación ni racismo, dejando nuestras diferencias, escuchándonos, poniéndonos en el lugar de los más necesitados y tomando en cuenta las propuestas del pueblo, saldremos adelante #PrimeroLaVida pic.twitter.com/O3WcMSxsq2 — Luís Arce (@LuchoXBoIivia) March 22, 2020

" We Bolivians have always been in solidarity. United, without discrimination or racism, leaving our differences, listening to each other, putting ourselves in the place of the neediest and taking into account the proposals of the people, we will move forward. Life First"

The presidential candidate has reported on Cuba's willingness to help the South American country facing the Covid-19's spread. However, the Añez regime denied this possibility. Deputy Health Minister Erwin Viruez said that accepting this aid would be "an offense to Bolivian doctors.”

Arce and his followers have asked the current regime to guarantee the survival and economic solvency of the poorest and those who will not be able to work because of the social isolation caused by Covid-19. They have also asked for the cancellation of small debts, the payment of credits associated with housing and entrepreneurs.

For her part, Añez is implementing measures that she has described as harsh, and enforcing them with the help of the police and the armed forces. The Bolivian mandatary's handling of the virus has been criticized for the lack of investment in medical supplies, while she spends more than 5 million dollars endorsing her repressive bodies. Her regime officials have announced the possibility of militarizing areas where the quarantine is not respected.

So far, Bolivia already has 28 positive cases with Covid-19.​​​​​​