Bolivia: Electoral Tribunal Suspends Elections Due to COVID-19

The Andean country will enter quarantine this Sunday (March 22) in an attempt to keep the confirmed cases of COVID-19 from rising.

Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) Saturday postponed elections scheduled for May 3 as the de-facto government imposes nationwide restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The body announced a 14-day suspension of preparations for the elections, coinciding with a quarantine ordered by de-facto President Jeanine Añez that includes a stay-at-home order, a clampdown on domestic travel and a halt to international flights.

Meanwhile, Bolivia's congress would have to enact legislation to select a new date for the elections, according to Salvador Romero, president of the TSE.

In Bolivia, there are 20 confirmed cases with the COVID-19, which has led to taking actions of contention. However, the postponement of the elections returns the country to the political uncertainty that it went through a few months ago after the coup in Nov., one of the most traumatic events in its recent history with at least 35 deaths and hundreds of wounded killed by the police forces.

Last month, the TSE rejected the candidacy of former President Evo Morales for a Senate seat in elections because he does not reside in the South American country, a decision the ousted leader called a "blow to democracy."

Morales, who resigned in November after the coup, currently resides in Argentina as a political refugee.



