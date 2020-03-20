Bolivia: Coup-Born Regime Rejects Medical Cooperation From Cuba

Bolivian doctors condemn the lack of medical supplies and preparation to face the spread of the virus.

Bolivia's coup-born president Jeanine Añez and her Health Minister Erwin Viruez rejected the Cuban health cooperation amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.​​​​​

In an interview with local news media, Viruez affirmed that the Bolivian doctors have "the capacity to respond to this or any other contingency."

"Cuban doctors were never accredited as medical professionals in Bolivia... They never responded to the responsibilities of medical professional practice," Viruez said in December 2019 when he rejected Cuban doctors, accusing them of having been protected by former President Evo Morales.

The Health Minister reaffirmed that he does not consider the possibility of receiving Cuban sanitary help and medical supplies.

“We are not going to allow it, that´s a mock on Bolivian doctors,” Viruez said.

The Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) presidential candidate Luis Arce, is currently asking for Chinese help.

"We ask Mrs. Jeanine Anez to concretize the Chinese cooperation for the benefit of the Bolivian people, ” Arce warned.

Escuchen a médico Boliviano, quien llora de impotencia por la situación que viven ellos, por falta de equipos y preparación para atender los casos de Covid19, culpa de la dictadura que viven en ese país. #JuntosEnLaPrevención pic.twitter.com/rj3Lv3EwXS — ��LA REVOLUCIONARIA�� (@mcolozza2021) March 19, 2020

"Listen to a Bolivian doctor crying of impotence before the situation they live due to the lack of equipment and preparation to attend the Covid-19 cases, which is the fault of the dictatorship that governs that country.

Despite Viruez declarations, Bolivian doctors condemn the lack of material resources, medical supplies, and preparation to face virus spreading in their country.

The El Bajio hospital medical staff questions authorities’ management and transparency on the ongoing national emergency.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Meanwhile, the Añez administration announced several measures. Vehicle circulation is limited, alongside the public institutions´ service time.

The coup-born government is using Military and Police forces to enforce the dispositions.​​​​​​​