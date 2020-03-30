Bolivia: Health Minister Reports First Death Due to Covid-19

According to official communique, the public works and health managers would do “an epidemic blocking” in the region to detect all positive cases and stop the virus spreading.

Bolivia’s Health Minister Anibal announced on Sunday the first death due to Covid-19 in the Andean nation. So far, Bolivia registered 96 positive cases and 3 deaths. The, authorities have not offered information about the other two victims.

The deceased patient was an adult woman of 78-years-old from the Patacamaya municipality, in the region of Santa Cruz. The victim contracted the virus from a relative who arrived from Europe in early March. The patient was diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 26.

According to the de facto health functionary, the patient was stable until her condition turned severe on Saturday. She was placed on life support in the hospital's intensive care unit but died early this Sunday morning. As Cruz informed, her elderly was an aggravate to her delicate health situation.

#ReporteOficial | El Ministro de Salud, #AníbalCruz, informa desde #Patacamaya que hasta la noche de este domingo (29/03/20) se confirma 15 nuevos casos de #coronavirus en #Bolivia. Suman 96 casos positivos de #COVID2019 y 3 decesos a causa de la enfermedad. #QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/VBS5UL3Xow — Salud Bolivia (@MinSaludBolivia) March 30, 2020

"The Minister of Health, Aníbal Cruz, reports from Patacamaya that until this Sunday night (29/03/20), 15 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Bolivia. There are 96 positive cases of COVID 2019 and 3 deaths due to the disease"



The de facto government, has announced several Covid-19 preventive measures, such as social isolation, elderly care and asking for intense hygiene. According to official communication, the public works and health managers would do “an epidemic blocking” in the region to detect all positive cases and stop the virus spreading.

In the adjacent region of Cochabamba, local news media reported authorities are implementing a municipality bill law to enforce praying as a way to prevent the virus. The law proposes "fasting", "prayer" and repentance of sins as a way to find a "unique" way to overcome the global coronavirus pandemic.

"As a people we feel for our sins and evil, for which we ask God's forgiveness, calling all the population of Cochabamba to fast and pray during this time of quarantine," states the final provision of the legal text, published in local newspapers. Cochabamba is the second region with the most positive cases.