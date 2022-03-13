CELAC Calls for Respect for Peruvian President's Supporters

"Celac emphasises the need to respect the democratic order and the popular will expressed in favour of President Castillo," the organisation said.

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) on Saturday called on all political and social sectors in Peru to respect the democratic order, as well as the popular majority that supports the current president Pedro Castillo, who has faced a Congress that seeks to remove him from office.

"Celac expresses its concern over the institutional situation in the sister Republic of Peru and emphasises the need to respect the democratic order and the will of the people expressed in favour of President Castillo," the organisation's communiqué states.

The statement, signed by the Argentinean head of state, Alberto Fernández, who also serves as president pro tempore of CELAC, insists on the need for dialogue and mechanisms of agreement to settle conflicts.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the democratic processes in the region and we will continue to closely observe the evolution of events in Peru," CELAC emphasises.

The communiqué comes in the midst of pressure from Congress against the Peruvian president, who in just seven months in government has had several ministers removed from office, as well as impeachment attempts and attacks from the country's hegemonic press.

Recently, last Friday, the Peruvian president asked to appear before Congress to present his message next Tuesday, after a group of 50 parliamentarians presented a motion of vacancy.

The request was announced by the Prime Minister, Aníbal Torres, to the head of Congress, Maricarmen Alva, in a communiqué, where the Peruvian president's message received the approval of the Council of Ministers on Thursday.