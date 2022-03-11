President Castillo Meets With Counterpart Luis Arce

The President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, met on Friday with his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, to discuss several issues of the bilateral agenda.

At the private meeting the leaders were scheduled to discuss the implementation of the energy cooperation agreements signed in 2021.

The energy cooperation agreements contemplate the supply of Bolivian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the Peruvian populations, as well as the supply of natural gas to border populations. The agreements also contemplate the connection of the Bolivian gas pipeline with the future gas pipeline in southern Peru.

The meeting, which took place within the framework of President Castillo's activities in Chile on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of Gabriel Boric, was aimed at addressing the reengineering of the Autonomous Authority of Lake Titicaca and the promotion of the Port of Ilo to increase Bolivian cargo, among other issues.

The President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, held a meeting this Friday with his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, where they talked about the possibility of Bolivia being able to supply LPG to the southern area of Peru. They also discussed the feasibility of connecting gas pipelines.

The meeting was also attended by the Peruvian Minister of Foreign Affairs, César Landa, and the Ambassador to Chile, Jaime Pomareda, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Among the Bolivian diplomatic delegation was Rogelio Mayta, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who accompanied President Luis Arce at the meeting.