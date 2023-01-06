Buenos Aires City's Security Minister Denounced for Corruption

The investigation also involves Silvia Majdalini, who was the former deputy director of the Federal Intelligence Agency during the Macri administration.

On Friday, the Argentine government filed a criminal complaint for corruption against the Buenos Aires City's Security Minister Marcelo D'Alessandro.

Over the last week, journalists published data on events that "would constitute serious acts of corruption and/or other crimes against public administration," Justice Minister said.

Among other things, the press leaked transcript of conversations attributed to D'Alessandro with Silvio Robles, the spokesman for the president of the Supreme Justice Court. These messages show attempts to influence the composition of the Argentine Council of the Magistracy, which is the institution that appoints, sanctions, and removes judges.

The leaked chats also refer to a ruling on the restitution of federal funds by which the Supreme Court benefited the government of Buenos Aires city. Currently, this subnational government is controlled by right-wing politicians who oppose President Alberto Fernandez.

On Tuesday, D'Alessandro claimed the chats were fake and announced his decision to take a temporary leave of absence to prepare his defense.

In this context, Fernandez ordered the Justice Ministry to investigate D'Alessandro for the possible commission of crimes such as bribery, illicit enrichment, negotiations incompatible with the exercise of public function, embezzlement, and illegal exactions.

Besides involving Buenos Aires officials, the facts to be investigated include national prosecutors and Silvia Majdalini, who was the former deputy director of the Federal Intelligence Agency during the administration of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).