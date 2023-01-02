Argentine President Relaunches Ties With Brazil

Fernández participated the day before in the inauguration of the leader of the Workers’ Party and was received by him this morning at the Itamaraty Palace.
We had an excellent meeting. Personally, Lula’s return is a great joy. The people of Brazil gave him the welcoming he deserved. I am happy to be here and to be able to experience it, the Argentine president stated at a press conference.
RELATED:
Chile and Brazil Will Work To Recover Bilateral Relations
Institutionally, it was also a great meeting because we decided to restart the bilateral relationship with all the strength it should have. During the last four years, it became more difficult, but now we are both convinced of its importance, he added. Fernández confirmed that the Brazilian president will make an official visit to his country on the 23rd of this month and will participate on the 24th in the summit of heads of state and government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).
We hope to be able to advance in everything we talked about today, make decisions and promote with concrete actions the ties that our nations should have, which are inextricably linked. No political moment can disturb that, he said.
We will try to strengthen those ties in the best way. We also talked about the region. We share the desire to unite Latin America in a common space. Celac does that in some way, but it does not have the institutionality it deserves, he added.
Fernández assured all these issues will be addressed in Buenos Aires.
Lula is a regional leader and will give a very important boost to Latin America. His presence in the Government means Brazil’s return to all international forums, he pointed out.
In addition, he reiterated his joy at Lula’s arrival at the Planalto Palace and his satisfaction with the meeting held.
We are both on the same path and looking for the same destinations for our countries and the region. I await you with open arms. He will be received not only by me, but by the Argentine people, with the affection that we all have for him, he affirmed.