President Fernandez Grants 597 Houses To Vulnerable Citizens

“Having a house is a human right. Unfortunately, not all citizens can buy a dwelling or access mortgage credit to afford one,” the Argentine leader said.

On Wednesday, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez delivered 597 dwellings to vulnerable citizens in the Itaembe Guazu neighborhood in Misiones province as part of the “Your Own House” program, which has assisted over 3,900 Argentinian families so far.

“Having a house is a human right. Unfortunately, not all citizens can buy a dwelling or access mortgage credit to afford one. So, it is the State’s mission to help all those who need it”, Fernandez highlighted.

Launched in 2021, this US$21-million program aims to improve the living conditions of citizens through the State’s direct construction or expansion of dwellings for vulnerable citizens or credit granting to these people with the same purpose.

The program includes senior citizens, children, and women who suffered gender-based violence. Construction Works also promote sustainable technology usage and the care of cultural properties.

Iran & Argentina have applied to join the BRICS. President Alberto Fernandez announced his desire to join the organization three days ago, during speech at the summit.On Monday, Iran's intention to join the BRICS was announced by the representative of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. pic.twitter.com/ljvU5Tsoaa — Geo_monitor (@colonelhomsi) June 27, 2022

“The hiring of local labor and the mobilization of materials as part of the works has boosted employment, trade, and the national industry,” the Argentinian President highlighted, hoping to have delivered 100,000 homes by March.

He also stressed the need to find other mechanisms to promote equal access to opportunities for citizens who live n the northern and southern parts of the country, where the less-developed regions are located.

“After living in a cruel dictatorship, my generation dreamed of building a lasting democracy that promoted citizens' rights. We managed to make this dream a reality. However, there are still many social problems to be solved to achieve justice and social equality," Fernandez stated.