Argentina to Host 7th Summit of Latin American States

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) is seen as an alternative to the U.S.-controlled Organization of American States (OAS).

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Santiago Cafiero announced that Argentina will host the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will inaugurate the Jan. 24 event in Buenos Aires, and Cafiero will present a report of his country's work during its temporary leadership of the bloc.

"Argentina held CELAC's pro tempore presidency during 2022 on the principles of 'Unity in Diversity' and 'Latin America and the Caribbean as a Peace Zone,' developing a broad work plan that included 15 themes and over 60 activities," the Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

Argentina served as president of the bloc "with the deep conviction that working together, without excluding anyone, and valuing our cultural wealth, strengthens the voice of Latin America and the Caribbean on the global stage," it added.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of solidarity and highlighted the value of CELAC as a mechanism for dialogue and political coordination.

"CELAC countries uphold integration as a fundamental value, which has brought enormous economic, social, cultural and political benefits, allowing Latin America and the Caribbean to build peace and solidarity over the course of history," the Foreign Affairs Ministry added.

Since 2011, CELAC is a regional block made up of 32 sovereign countries in the Americas. It is seen as an alternative to the U.S.-controlled Organization of American States (OAS).