Right-Wingers Who Threatened VP Fernandez Not to Be Arrested

On Thursday, Argentine Criminal Judge Marcelo Martinez rejected Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner's request to arrest militants of the Federal Revolution group for their alleged involvement in a plan to attack her.

Specifically, Martinez declined the request to arrest Jonathan Morel, Gaston Guerra, and Leonardo Sosa, who are members of a group known for their performances against President Alberto Fernandez and their threats to Cristina.

On Wednesday, Fernandez-Kirchner recalled that those far-right militants were planning to raise money to hire a hitman. In fact, authorities found the money and arrested the hitman.

Previously, on October 20, a lower court ordered the arrest of Morel, Sosa and Guerra for inciting violence and threatening politicians. In November, however, the Federal Criminal and Correctional Chamber ordered their release.

This chamber said that "there are no procedural risks" that allow them to be kept in jail. It also argued that there was still no evidence to link Morel, Sosa, and Guerra to the attack against Fernandez-Kirchner that took place in September.

Vice President's lawyers indicated that there are new elements supporting the preventive detention of Morel, Sosa and Guerra. Among them is a conversation between Morel and Sosa, in which they talked about hiring an assassin to kill Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner.

"Plain and simple, we are facing a group that has much more power and contacts than it seemed at first sight... a group that maintains its goal of killing Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner," states a document presented to the Court by the Vice President's lawyers.