Argentine Govt. Calls for Impeachment of Supreme Court Members

On Tuesday, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, together with 12 provincial governors, signed a communiqué requesting Congress to impeach the four members of the Supreme Court, alleging poor performance and manifest partiality.
Through his official Twitter account, the President said: "I have signed, together with the governors, the request for the impeachment of the President of the CSJN, Horacio Rosatti, for having repeatedly incurred in conduct that constitutes grounds for misconduct in his duties under Article 53 of the Constitution."
The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (CSJN) is composed of Horacio Rosatti as president, Carlos Rosenkrantz vice-president, Juan Carlos Maqueda and Ricardo Lorenzetti, to whom the action is also directed.
The request must be submitted to the Chamber of Deputies for its subsequent analysis by the Impeachment Commission. Fernandez requested the support of the Frente de Todos block of deputies to initiate the process in Congress.
Last December 21, the Argentine Supreme Court of Justice issued an injunction ordering an increase in the funds that the Federal Government must deliver to the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA).
The ruling determines an increase from 1.4 to 2.95 percent of the taxes that are shared between the Nation and the governments of the country's different provinces.
The Argentine President opposed the measure, claiming that it was impossible to comply with. Several governors of different provinces also expressed their rejection.