Brazil To Reestablish Relations With Venezuela From January

"We will send a charge d'affaires to reopen the embassy and later appoint an ambassador," Mauro Vieira said.

On Wednesday, the future Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira confirmed that Brazil will restore relations with the Government of Venezuela as of January 1, 2023.

"We will send a charge d'affaires to reopen the embassy and later appoint an ambassador," he said, noting that Brazilian President-elect Lula da Silva instructed him to restore diplomatic relations with the Bolivarian republic.

To make everything clear, Vieira stressed that Brazil will reestablish diplomatic relations "with the government elected there, the government of President Nicolas Maduro."

This statement is due to the fact that the outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro recognized former lawmaker Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuelan president in 2019.

The Yanomami are one of the most numerous, and best-known, forest-dwelling tribes in South America. Their home is in the Amazon rainforest, among the hills that line the border between Brazil and Venezuela. https://t.co/kjzX5vJHKy from @Survival — BlueRiver (@riv39525750) December 12, 2022

As a result of such a recognition, the far-right president suspended diplomatic relations with the neighboring country and prohibited the entry of high-ranking Venezuelan officials to Brazil.

Due to this prohibition, Maduro has not yet been formally invited through diplomatic channels to the inauguration of Lula da Silva that will take place on January 1.

On Wednesday, Ambassador Vieira also announced that Lula will make official trips to the U.S. and China in his first three months in office. He will also attend the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) that will take place in Argentina.